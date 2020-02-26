Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Swift. View Sign Obituary

DOUGLAS GEORGE SWIFT





It is with relief and sadness that the family of Douglas George Swift announce his passing on February 20th, 2020. He was initially diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2008 and after a long, debilitating journey, died peacefully, his wife Jean at his side.



Doug is survived by his wife Jean, of 53 years, daughter Kim (Rob), granddaughter Claire and brother Phillip (Margaret). He was predeceased by his son Mark in 1987, his parents George and Joanne Swift and his sister Brenda.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday February 29th, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Grace Anglican Church, on 2640 Goheen Street, Prince George.



