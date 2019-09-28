Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Drago Lagarusic. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the friends of Drago Lagarusic announce his passing. Drago was born on October 20th, 1932 and left this earth on Sept 19th, 2019. Drago was born in Sarajevo and moved to Canada in 1965 to make a better life for himself. He took great pride in his time that he worked in Cassiar and always had fond memories of living there. Eventually he came to retire in Prince George. While Drago never married or had children, he had a large group of Yugoslavians who were proud to call him a friend. He was always willing to help out in any way he could. He was a kind and giving man and he will be missed dearly by all of us who loved him. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019

