DUAYNE C. THOMPSON



1948 - 2020



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Duayne on September 13, 2020 at the Hospice House after a well fought battle with cancer, his wife Maureen at his side.



Duayne was an electrician in Prince George for 45 years working out of the IBEW and the last 25 years with Inland Controls where he made many lifelong friends. He was also involved with the North Nechako Karate Club competing and teaching, it was a passion for him. He then found a new sport in golf, he loved all the Aspen Family, his foursome he was out there rain or shine with a big smile.



Predeceased by daughter Ashley. Duayne·is survived by his wife Maureen, children Stacey, Rebecca, Chad; grandchildren Owen, Hannah, Allison, Mylah, Iris and Declan, they were his sunshine; brother Brian, sister Susan, step-dad Al, many family and friends.



I would like to thank his great friend Ken Corrigan who came everyday to see him to the last day and my sister Marylou whom without her I wouldn't have gotten through. Many thanks as well to the Hospice House for incredible care and compassion for Duayne.



When we were young you took my hand and we ran through life together, but now the time has come my love, you let go of my hand. You will always be with us.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Prince George Hospice House.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store