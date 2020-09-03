Dujo "Duke" Cirko



Sep 20, 1935 - Aug 29, 2020





Dujo "Duke" Cirko of Prince George BC passed away peacefully Saturday, August 29th surrounded by his wife and four children. He was born September 20, 1935 in the small hamlet of Raseljke Croatia, the fifth of eight children to parents Pera and Mate Cirko. Like many men in his generation his childhood was interrupted by WWII and equally as difficult were the years spent living under communism in the aftermath of war. By the age of 23 he decided to flee his homeland in search of a better life, he journeyed on foot to Klagenfurt, Austria where he spent time in a refugee camp before being accepted by Canada. Dad came to Canada in 1958 and immediately fell in love with his new home country. He settled in BC and eventually called Prince George home where he and wife Anda worked hard and raised their four children. Affectionately known as Duke to most everyone, he was a proud Croatian, a proud Canadian, but he was proudest of his kids and his grandkids and he let everyone know including complete strangers. He will be fondly remembered for his selective hearing, his funny sayings, his love of soccer, his generous smile, his big heart, and his unwavering love for his family.

Left to celebrate his life are his beloved wife of 48 years Anda, his daughters Tereza (Percy), Lucy (Troy), Dina (Jon), his son Ante (Summer), and his eight grandchildren Audrey, Sophie, Jagger, Abby, Lucy, Logan, Mary, and Jack. Dujo also leaves behind his brother Ivan and sister Jaka both of Croatia as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins throughout Canada and Croatia.

The funeral service for Dad will be recognized but due to Covid 19 restrictions the service will be limited to family only. Special thanks to Dr. Grose and all the staff of Hospice House for making Dad's last days comfortable.

