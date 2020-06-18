Earl Hugh Fisher



Oct 1953 - May 2020



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Earl, as he will be dearly missed. Born on October 31, 1953 in Dauphin Manitoba and passed away on May 21, 2020 in Prince George. Earl was predeceased by his father Norman and his mother Ruth. Earl was a long term mill worker, produce worker and spent many years at the Nechako Bottle Depot. His friendly nature and his love of people meant that he made many friends throughout Prince George, he was a good friend and a good man who had a positive influence on many people, he will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Prince George Funeral Home at 1014 Douglas St. at 2pm.



