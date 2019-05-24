Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Thorp. View Sign Obituary

Earl Howard Thorp, 91, of Peace River, Alberta, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Peace River Hospital.



Earl was born on March 25, 1928, at a doctors residence in Strome, Alberta. Earl lived in Strome with his parents, Ted and Elsie, and five siblings until 1937 when the family moved to Woodpecker, BC. Earl went to school in Woodpecker and as a young man and worked in the area. Most of his employment was in the forestry industry, even partnering in a small sawmill for a short period of time. In 1948 Earl moved to Prince George and worked in a planer mill. On July 22, 1950, Earl married his childhood sweetheart, Joyce Lockyer. Earl and Joyce resided in Prince George where their sons, Myles and Wayne, were born. In 1958 Earl and Joyce bought Joyce's parents share in the Hixon General Store becoming partners with Earls brother, Harold. Earl and Harold operated the store and drove the school bus until 1972. After the sale of the store, Earl bought a trap line and trapped through the winter, he continued to drive the bus and work at the local sawmills, he drove lumber trucks for several years and then tried his hand in the oil and gas industry for a few years before retiring.



In 1997 Earl and Joyce left Hixon after nearly 40 years and moved to Deer Park, a retirement village just out of Oliver, BC. In 2005 they decided it was time to move closer to family and found a condo at Cottonwood Manor in Kamloops, BC. They enjoyed Kamloops with the mild winters and all of the family that lived close by. Joyce passed away in February 2013. In 2017, Earl moved to an assisted living unit in Kamloops. His health was failing so in April 2018 his family moved him to Peace River, Alberta, where we could look after him and he could have some of his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren around.



Earl was predeceased by his wife Joyce; his parents, Ted and Elsie; his brother, Tommy; his sisters, Eleanor and Bernice; and great-granddaughter, Kennedy.



Earl is survived by sons, Myles (Polly) of Whitehorse and Wayne (Elaine) of Peace River; grandchildren, Jeremy (Sherri), Angela (Nevin), Sarah (Matt), Jesse (David), Nicholas (Cindy)and Myles (Keisha); 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold and Allan (Gladys); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Earl was a wonderful man and will be missed by all.



Thank you to the staff at Points West Living, the paramedics, Dr. Nadine Potvin, and the Peace River Hospital staff for the care and support you gave to Earl and his family.



A celebration of life will be held on August 16, 2019, starting at 3:00 pm, at the Columbus Community Center, 7201 Domano Boulevard, Prince George, BC.

