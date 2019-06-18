ERDMAN (Ed) Jacob Toews , also known as "Pops" to his dearest friends passed away on June 7th 2019 at the age of 77 years. He is survived by his daughter, Christine (Arlen) sons; Paul (Joline) and Gene (Xan), seven grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, Brother Jack, and Sisters Ruth (Cornie), and Edie. Ed was predeceased by his parents Jacob and Agatha (Wiebe) Toews and brother Victor Toews. A Memorial Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday July 13th 2019 at 11:00am at Assman's Funeral Chapel. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prince George Cancer Clinic.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 18 to June 19, 2019