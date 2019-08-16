Edeltraud (Trudy) Luise Krueger Jun 6, 1938 to Aug 13, 2019 Our hearts are very deeply saddened at the sudden loss of our beloved Mom, Oma, Great Oma, Sister, Tante, and friend to so many. She was blessed to be a resident of Laurier Manor for the last seven years, where she received so much love and excellent care, and made many lasting friendships. We are eternally grateful for the caring staff there, and for the excellent medical care of Dr. McGhee. Our grateful thanks also to the staff of the Rotary Club hospice house, who made Trudy's last night so comfortable. Trudy is predeceased by her husband Udo, several siblings, and leaves to mourn her loss children Norbert (Cheryl), Sylvia (Del), Conrad (Lavonne) and Gerhard (Michelle), grandchildren Nathan (Breanne), Kurt (Caitlyn), Travis (Carly), Chelsea, great grandchildren Reid, Corinn, and Ellis, as well as sisters Lydia, Christel, Gerti, and sisters-in-law Elisabeth and Naemi (Manfred). Celebration of life will take place Saturday, August 17th, 11:00 a.m. at Westwood Church, 2658 Ospika Blvd.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019