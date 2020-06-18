Or Copy this URL to Share

Edgar Hinz Edgar Hinz, born June 1935, passed away May 30, 2020. Predeceased by parents Albert & Mary Hinz, wife Toots, and brothers Robert & Freddy. Survived by daughter Susan (Tom) Burkitt, grandsons Robert & Michael, brothers Otto & Art, sisters Frieda, Hilda & Dorothy, as well as numerous other family. No services planned at this time. If desired, donations may be made in Ed's name to St. Paul's Heart Centre (Vancouver, BC) or Vernon Jubilee Hospital (Vernon BC).







