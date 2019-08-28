Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Heavysides. View Sign Obituary

Edith Heavysides June 11, 1924- August 14, 2019 The family of Edith is saddened to announce her passing Aug 14, 2019 at the age of 95. She lived a long and full life enjoying it all very independently. Edith was predeceased by both her parents, Bill and Mary, husband Stanley, son Stanley Jr. and daughter Darlene. She will be forever loved and remembered by daughters Linda (Dave), and Carol (Dale), grandchildren and great grandchildren. Edith is survived by her sister Lena and family, many friends and extended family. A special thanks to the medical staff at UHNBC and to friends who cared for her. No service by request. A celebration of life to be held on Aug 31st at the Pomeroy Hotel, room 1&2 from 1:00-3:00pm. Bring your memories and stories of Edith to share!





