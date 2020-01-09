Edith Hemmerich

Obituary

Edith Hemmerich was reunited with her husband Siegfried on December 20th. 2019 at the age of 93. Survived by sons: Siegfried (Yvonne), Ralph (Leigh), Roland (Vicky). Grandchildren: Harmony (Cory), Ryan (Chelsea), Kyle (Crystal), Steven (Sarah). Great grandchildren: Morgen and Sebastian, Grayson and Carson, Chace and Chelcey. Great niece: Sarah Fong. Celebration of life will be held at a future date. Edith left this Earth knowing that she was truly loved and appreciated. She will be lovingly remembered and missed for her wonderful cooking, baking and companionship. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice House in her memory.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
