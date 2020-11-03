1/1
Edmond Beauchamp
Edmond Corey Beauchamp


Edmond Corey Beauchamp passed away after a month long battle with multiple medical conditions that affected his brain and heart. He finally went to be with the Lord after his love of his life Shana Rivers seen him one last time. Corey was pre-deceased by his dad John (mosquito) Beauchamp & sister Connie Beauchamp. He survived mostly by himself but also by his wife Shana, children, Cole (Shay), Crystal, Cuyler, Cody , Caden, Connor, Carter his sister Corina Beauchamp, and mother Linda Sowik. Services will be held at Assmans funeral home on Saturday November 7th from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. in lieu of flowers please send donations for the family to help pay for extra funeral costs.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 3, 2020.
