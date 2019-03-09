Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Fischer. View Sign

EDWARD FISCHER Nov 14, 1935 to Mar 5, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Eddie went to be with the Lord and was reunited with his beloved wife, Verna. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Survived by his children, Debbie (Kent) MacPhee, Randy (Louise) Fischer, Kelly (Gloria) Fischer. Grandchildren Kristy (Terrance), Kyle, Shaun (Kathryn), Jenni (Jordon), Shannon (Cory), Julianne (Garett), Zachary (Jill). Great Grandchildren: Max, Caesey, Maddox, Edwin, Nolan, Blake, Reid, Atticus, Callum. Eddie's passion was spending time with family and friends. A special thank you to Dr. McLeod You're the best! In lieu of flowers please donate to the PG Hospice Society. Thank you to all the wonderful people there who took care of Dad with dignity and love. There will be a viewing on Friday March 15, 2019 from 7pm-9pm at PG Funeral Home 10th & Douglas. His Celebration of Life will be Saturday March 16, 2019 at 11am at College Heights Baptist Church on Domano Blvd.





EDWARD FISCHER Nov 14, 1935 to Mar 5, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Eddie went to be with the Lord and was reunited with his beloved wife, Verna. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Survived by his children, Debbie (Kent) MacPhee, Randy (Louise) Fischer, Kelly (Gloria) Fischer. Grandchildren Kristy (Terrance), Kyle, Shaun (Kathryn), Jenni (Jordon), Shannon (Cory), Julianne (Garett), Zachary (Jill). Great Grandchildren: Max, Caesey, Maddox, Edwin, Nolan, Blake, Reid, Atticus, Callum. Eddie's passion was spending time with family and friends. A special thank you to Dr. McLeod You're the best! In lieu of flowers please donate to the PG Hospice Society. Thank you to all the wonderful people there who took care of Dad with dignity and love. There will be a viewing on Friday March 15, 2019 from 7pm-9pm at PG Funeral Home 10th & Douglas. His Celebration of Life will be Saturday March 16, 2019 at 11am at College Heights Baptist Church on Domano Blvd. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 9 to Mar. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close