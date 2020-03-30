Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Egon Schlick. View Sign Obituary

Egon Erich Schlick



March 26, 2020



It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of a loving husband, father and opa on March 26th, 2020. Egon Schlick immigrated to Canada in 1973 with his wife, two sons and mother in law, and settled in Prince George immediately, making it their home for 47 years. Before immigrating, Egon was a tool and die maker and later, a member of the German police force. Upon arrival in Prince George he became a millwright for The Pas Lumber Company. Although Egon was very handy in mechanics and a great outdoorsman, he was also very well versed in world history and literature, having many of his own pieces published in both German and Canadian journals. Egon was well known in the community, serving as the Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany and president of the local Rheingold club. In his later years Egon often spent his time with family and took great pride in his grandchildren. His natural gifts for story telling and culinary arts will not be forgotten. He is survived by his wife Marlis, his sons Michael (Debbie), Ingo (Helen) and Marcus (Adele), nine grandchildren and sister Ingeborg. Predeceased by his parents, brother and sister.



A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Published in The Prince George Citizen on Apr. 2, 2020

