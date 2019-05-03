Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen E. Hoagland. View Sign Obituary

With broken hearts, we say goodbye to our Mom who passed away on April 28, 2019, at the age of "90".







She is survived by her children, Darlene, John, Candee (Gary), and Mark (Trine); her grandsons, Shane, Derrick (Kim), David, and Steven; and great-grandchildren, Josh, Rylan, Tom, Grady, and Pamela, as well as by many nieces and nephews.



She is also survived by her chosen children and grandchildren, Mona (Tina, Rich, Jolene, and Darcy), Steve, and Pat (Kevin). A very special person in Mom's life is Stan, her best friend's son.



She is predeceased by her husband, Roy, and her great-grandson, Jarred Goyer.



Services to be held at Assmans Funeral Home at 1:00 PM on May 7, 2019. A luncheon will follow and will be announced after the service.



We would like to thank Dr. Khan for his special care of Mom and an extra heart full thanks to all the staff at the Hospice House. You were all so very wonderful to Mom and all of us. Thank you also to Pat for being by our side every day.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Mom to the Hospice House.

With broken hearts, we say goodbye to our Mom who passed away on April 28, 2019, at the age of "90".She is survived by her children, Darlene, John, Candee (Gary), and Mark (Trine); her grandsons, Shane, Derrick (Kim), David, and Steven; and great-grandchildren, Josh, Rylan, Tom, Grady, and Pamela, as well as by many nieces and nephews.She is also survived by her chosen children and grandchildren, Mona (Tina, Rich, Jolene, and Darcy), Steve, and Pat (Kevin). A very special person in Mom's life is Stan, her best friend's son.She is predeceased by her husband, Roy, and her great-grandson, Jarred Goyer.Services to be held at Assmans Funeral Home at 1:00 PM on May 7, 2019. A luncheon will follow and will be announced after the service.We would like to thank Dr. Khan for his special care of Mom and an extra heart full thanks to all the staff at the Hospice House. You were all so very wonderful to Mom and all of us. Thank you also to Pat for being by our side every day.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Mom to the Hospice House. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close