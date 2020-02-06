Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Harasym. View Sign Obituary

EILEEN FERN HARASYM (nee Lapp) Fern passed away on January 28, 2020 in Prince George B.C. at the age of 87. She was born on May 23, 1932 on the family farm in Watrous Sask. Fern was predeceased by her husband Peter Harasym, parents Agnes and William Lapp, sisters Hazel Lapp, Om. Harasym (Bill), brothers Delmar Lapp (Darrallene), Clarance Lapp (Charlotte) and her beloved grandson Jamie Harasym. She is survived by her 5 children who greatly loved her and cared for her until the end, Glenn (Betty), Dolly (Alan Carl), Rodney (Cindy), Wayne (Sandi), and Harley (Joanne). She is survived by 9 grandchildren, Jeff Harasym (Lan), Leon Carl (Deanna), Shawn Carl (Tianna), Steven Harasym (Joanna), Jessica Harasym (Brennan Mann), Kristina Harasym, Greg Harasym, Janiene Lawrence (Brody), and Todd Harasym. Fern is also survived by her 10 great grandchildren, John and Jana Harasym, Nora and Kai Carl, Maren and Soren Carl, Grady and Braylen Mann, Emily Fen-is and Ryder Lawrence. Fern will be greatly missed by her children, sister-in-law Darrallene Lapp, many nephews, nieces, and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and spending time with the many friends that she made over the years. Fern will be layed to rest along with her husband Peter at The Memorial Gardens in Regina Sask. at a later date.





