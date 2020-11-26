Eileen Storozinski March 7, 1937 - November 18, 2020 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beautiful, sweet mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Predeceased by her husband Jack, parents Rudy and Bertha, brother Harvey and daughter Kathy. She leaves to grieve, her children; Heather (Monty), Leanna (Rick), Cindy, Dale (Anita), her brother Ray (Debbie) and sister Irma, as well as 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Eileen grew up on a farm in Manitoba and left as a teen to attend business college in Winnipeg. Shortly after completing her schooling she met her husband Jack. Her and Jack set off on an adventure to B.C. shortly after they wed. They first lived in Vanderhoof, then Prince George, before bringing up their children in the small town of Hixon. For over 30 years they lived in Hixon where Eileen looked after the books for Jack's trucking business, and was postmaster of the Hixon post office for over 15 years. Once Jack and Eileen retired, they moved back to Prince George. Eileen's start on the farm helped shape her into the hard working and caring person that she was. She always had a big garden, big family dinners and a big heart. Eileen loved music and enjoyed many years as an active member of the Prince George Elder Citizens Recreation Centre, where she enjoyed singing with the Rainbow and Gospel Singers. She played a plethora of instruments as well as sang, bringing joy and pleasure to all who listened. She will be remembered for her music, which she passed onto her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eileen taught and shared with us many things, one of which was her immense love and devotion to her family. She leaves a special place in our hearts, forever and for always with love. A small private burial will take place on Friday November 27th. A celebration of life will take place in the spring at a date to be announced.







