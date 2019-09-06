Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Bertha (Tobin) Badry. View Sign Obituary

WITH LOVE IN OUR HEARTS, the family of Eleanor Bertha (Tobin) Badry wish to announce the passing of our wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Ellen passed away on August 29, in Edmonton at the age of 85. Ellen was born September 20, 1933 in her grandmothers' home in Paradise Hill, Saskatchewan. She was the only girl in the family of six children. Ellen was formally trained in Admitting and Transcription. After finishing school and working a short time in Maidstone Saskatchewan she left the family farm in Paynton Saskatchewan to work in Edmonton. She lived with her brother Edward and his wife Josephine and took a job working at the reception desk in the Misericordia Hospital. It was there that she met the love of her life Girvin, a handsome young man who worked in the greenhouse and made floral deliveries for Tyler's Flowers. They were married in December 1954. Ellen was a devoted wife and mother, together with Girvin they raised seven children. The family has fond memories of many family camping trips during the summer months. When Ellen had the opportunity, she took on various part time work including housekeeping at the Royal Alexandra Hospital and serving up food at the local Burger King. She valued her relationships with her many friends, neighbours and relatives and loved arts and crafts. She is missed by her husband Girvin, and her children Randy (Bev), Dwayne (Kim), Sherry-Anne, Terry-Lynn (Tony), Wanda (Gerald), Wendy (Brian), Steven, and her 14 grand children, her 14 great grand children. She is predeceased by her parents Mable and Bernard, her 5 brothers John, Edward, Jim, Harold and Don. The mass and the interment will be held on September 20th at 1PM at St. Peters Catholic Church Strome AB (searchable on Google maps). A lunch will follow at Heisler Community Hall. Donations may be made to the M.S. Society of Canada.





Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019

