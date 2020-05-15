Elizabeth Epton
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Epton (Capogreco)

February 2, 1948 - May 12, 2020

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of our mother, Elizabeth Epton of Campbell River, on the morning of Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 72. Elizabeth passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after a 17 year battle with kidney failure that she fought with unrelenting determination and courage. She was born in Ardore Reggio, Calabria, Italy on February 2, 1948 and immigrated to Canada in 1960. Elizabeth touched the lives of many with her generosity and spirited zest for life. She immensely enjoyed social gatherings and cherished being surrounded by friends and family where her infectious laugh always brightened up a room. Elizabeth had boundless energy enjoying activities she loved such as running, skiing, golfing, curling and tennis. As a hair dresser, she touched many lives with the special way she made her clients feel more like family. Among Elizabeth's many endearing qualities was her iron-will, strength, determination, kindness and compassion and her love of family and friends. Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents, Rocco and Concetta Capogreco, her husband, Robert Wayne Epton, and two children, Konrad and Bobby. Thinking of her being with them now brings us peace and happiness. Elizabeth will be forever remembered and loved by her husband John De Cook; her children Donny and his wife Helen, Becky, and Donna and her husband Mike; her step daughter Rosemary; her siblings Teresa and Joseph; her grandchildren Kelsey, Ryan, Tanore, Jolien, Jack and Desirae; as well as great grandchildren Gracey and Ava. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22 at Fraserview Crematorium Chapel, 3355 Memorial Park Lane, Prince George. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held in Campbell River at a later date with details provided to all that loved her. Mom, may those you have lost along the way be there to embrace you with the same love you gave during your time here with us.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fraserview Crematorium
3355 Memorial Park Lane
Prince George, BC V2L4V7
2505624881
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved