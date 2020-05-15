Elizabeth Epton (Capogreco)



February 2, 1948 - May 12, 2020



It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of our mother, Elizabeth Epton of Campbell River, on the morning of Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 72. Elizabeth passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after a 17 year battle with kidney failure that she fought with unrelenting determination and courage. She was born in Ardore Reggio, Calabria, Italy on February 2, 1948 and immigrated to Canada in 1960. Elizabeth touched the lives of many with her generosity and spirited zest for life. She immensely enjoyed social gatherings and cherished being surrounded by friends and family where her infectious laugh always brightened up a room. Elizabeth had boundless energy enjoying activities she loved such as running, skiing, golfing, curling and tennis. As a hair dresser, she touched many lives with the special way she made her clients feel more like family. Among Elizabeth's many endearing qualities was her iron-will, strength, determination, kindness and compassion and her love of family and friends. Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents, Rocco and Concetta Capogreco, her husband, Robert Wayne Epton, and two children, Konrad and Bobby. Thinking of her being with them now brings us peace and happiness. Elizabeth will be forever remembered and loved by her husband John De Cook; her children Donny and his wife Helen, Becky, and Donna and her husband Mike; her step daughter Rosemary; her siblings Teresa and Joseph; her grandchildren Kelsey, Ryan, Tanore, Jolien, Jack and Desirae; as well as great grandchildren Gracey and Ava. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22 at Fraserview Crematorium Chapel, 3355 Memorial Park Lane, Prince George. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held in Campbell River at a later date with details provided to all that loved her. Mom, may those you have lost along the way be there to embrace you with the same love you gave during your time here with us.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store