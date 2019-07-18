MEAD, Elizabeth Jean, aged 94, of Fraser Lake, passed away July 9, 2019, at St John Hospital in Vanderhoof, BC. She is survived by her children, Sue, Bob (Claudia), and Joan; and grandson, James. Jean was predeceased by her husband, Fred, in 2015. The family sends a heartfelt thank you to all the friends who made Fraser Lake the special place that gave Jean such joy. Respecting Jean's wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Vanderhoof Hospice Society or charity of your choice is appreciated.