Elizabeth Krotenko (nee Deszcz) passed away on September 9, 2020, at the age of 87. Elsie was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Mary Deszcz; brother, Max Deszcz (Mary); sister, Lorri Benson (Carl); and husband, Jim. She leaves behind her son, Blair (Veronika); daughter, Lana; grandchildren, Vanessa (Matt Baum) and Miranda (Steven Koch); and four great-grandchildren.



Elsie was born in Prince George in 1933 and raised in Penny, BC. She moved back to Prince George to attend high school and married Jim Krotenko in 1961. Elsie enjoyed competing with her five-pin bowling league and watching the Canucks, Blue Jays & curling on tv, but was most happy just relaxing at home with her crossword puzzles. She worked in the office at Lakeland Mills for over 20 years, where she made several lifelong friends. Elsie and Jim enjoyed their retirement years travelling in the RV across Canada and the US. After Jim's passing in 2016, she moved to North Vancouver to be closer to her daughter Lana. She will be missed by her friends and family.



Cremation to take place in North Vancouver, her ashes will be interned in the Memorial Park Mausoleum in Prince George at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC Cancer Foundation or BCSPCA are appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store