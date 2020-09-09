1/2
Elizabeth "Beth" Sinoski
ELIZABETH (BETH) SINOSKI

1949-2020

SINOSKI, ELIZABETH (BETH), passed away peacefully at Hospice House on September 2nd 2020 at the age of 71 years. Beth is survived by her loving husband, Merl, daughter Tannis (Chris) Houlind and grandchildren; Erikka, Ryker and Cassie. She will be remembered by her brothers Dan and Bob (Kathy) and sister Barb as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Christa and her parents James and Kathleen Fields. No service by request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rotary Hospice House.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Sep. 9, 2020.
