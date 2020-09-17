Elizabeth Sinoski

ELIZABETH (BETH) SINOSKI 1949-2020 SINOSKI, ELIZABETH (BETH) , passed away peacefully at Hospice House on September 2 nd 2020 at the age of 71 years. Beth is survived by her loving husband, Merl, daughter Tannis (Chris) Houlind and grandchildren; Erikka, Ryker and Cassie. She will be remembered by her brothers Dan and Bob (Kathy) and sister Barb as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Christa and her parents James and Kathleen Fields. No service by request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rotary Hospice House.







