It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Elizabeth (Betty) Jane Irene Skye. Betty passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 14, 2019, surrounded by family. Betty was born to Fred and Sara Arnold on December 18th, 1956 and raised in Bradner, B.C. She was the second youngest of eight siblings and is survived by 3 brothers, Bob, Bill and Barry, as well as 3 sisters, Margaret, Shirley and Cathy. Predeceased by her brother, Raymond. She married the love of her life, Gordon Skye, in 1978. They had 4 daughters, Ashley (Jeremy), Sheena (Shaun), Carleen (Aubrey) and Marissa (Cameron). Her family grew over the years to include ten grandchildren. Nolan, Dante, Bridgit, Micah, Madeleine, Jackson, Kieran, Brielle, Sawyer, and Avery. Betty was a staple in many people's lives throughout the years and the impact she made will not be forgotten. She will be missed beyond measure, but will carry on in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing her. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Prince George Hospice.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019