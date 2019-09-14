Elizabeth Stewart (nee McLeod) September 17, 1940 September 7, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a loving wife, mother, auntie and friend, Liz Stewart. She was surrounded by her family, and will be greatly missed by Mel, Jenny (Brad), Gord (Krista) and grandpuppies Meeko and Eggsy; sister Laura (Dave), brother Stan (Bev), as well her many nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Assmans Funeral Home on September 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mom's name to either the Prince George Hospice Society or the Cancer Society would be appreciated.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019