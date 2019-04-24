Ellen Gertrude Bracey May 27, 1930- April 16, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce Ellen's passing peacefully in the early hours of April 16. Ellen was a long time resident of the Prince George area living a full life on their farm at Cresent Lake. Ellen is survived by her children Lorraine and Dave Solmonson, Charlie and Rosemarie Bracey and Shane Bracey. Predeceased by her husband Art Bracey. Special thanks to everyone at Simon Fraser lodge for Moms care during her last years. A service tea will be held at the Hart Pioneer Centre, 6986 Hart Hwy, Prince George, from 12:00-4:00pm on April 27, 2019.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019