Ellen Gene McGregor (Dos Santos, Nee: Westle) Ellen was born 07 April 1948 in Smithers, B.C. to Dorothy and James Westle and passed away peacefully on 22 September 2018 in Prince George, B.C., following a brief illness. Ellen was raised in Prince George and at various times in her life lived in Surrey, Kelowna and for the last 18 years she lived in Calgary, AB, where she was an active advocate for the elderly and disabled. She is predeceased by her Mom and Dad, her husband Joquim "Jack" Dos Santos and Brother-in-Law, Ellis Kachanoski. She is survived by brother Henry (Ruth) Westle, sister Rosemary Kachanoski, beloved nephews and nieces and, grand nephews and nieces, many cousins and friends. Ellen's ashes will be laid to rest on Tuesday, 03 September 2019. We will be gathering at Cottonwood Island Park parking lot at 2:00 PM.





