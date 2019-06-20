ELLEN SMITH (Anker) (1947 - 2019) It is with great sadness the family announce the passing of Ellen after a very hard fought battle with leukemia in Chilliwack. She is survived by her loving partner Ted; her children Shea and Sean (Shelby); grandchildren Kelsey, Eli and Jacob. She also leaves behind 8 siblings, many nieces and nephews, relatives, friends and acquaintances. There will be no service by request, however, family and friends will celebrate her life at a later date. "Wildflowers don't care where they grow"
Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 20 to June 21, 2019