Elmer (Stretch) Louis Ghostkeeper (October 9, 1944 - December 30, 2019) At the age of 75 Elmer passed away surrounded by his family and friends. He is survived by his brothers; Ernie, Peter, sister; Alice and brothers in law Rudy and Joe. Along with many nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends. Elmer loved all his family, friends and along with his colleagues and friends of the Prince George Native Friendship Centre where he worked for over 20 years. His heart and home was always open as he welcomed everyone. Elmer loved UFC, Hockey, Native Fastball, hosting family get togethers and was always willing to take a gamble. We would like to extend our hand in thanks to his bud and nephew David Rennie, the 3rd Avenue Pharmacy, BC Northern Cancer Centre, Dr. Weisgerber, and the Ketso Yoh (PGNFC) Team for all their extra care during his brief but courageous battle with Cancer. We welcome everyone to honour our Brother, Uncle, and Friend at his Celebration of Life Saturday at 11am on January 11,2020 at the place he chose and loved The Prince George Native Friendship Centre. "When I go, I go, No regrets"





