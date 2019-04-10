Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elvira Di Benedetto. View Sign

Di Benedetto Elvira September 22, 1926 April 5th, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Elvira Di Benedetto. She passed peacefully with her husband Luigi, and children Carmela (Pasquale), Paul, Frank, and niece Silvana by her side. Predeceased in May of 2012 by her son Peter Di Benedetto of Limerick Ireland. Elvira will be greatly missed by her husband, children, and her beloved grandchildren, Ida (Peter), Carla (Damian) (Ireland), Oran (Amy) and Meta of Limerick, Ireland (daughter-in-law). Great grandchildren, Cameron, Dylan, Flynn & Rian, Louis & Layla of Limerick Ireland, and Mikaela and Nicolas of Maple Ridge, BC. Elvira was one of the early pioneers of immigrant families to settle in Prince George in 1952, originally living in the Cottonwood Island Community, like many new Canadians of that generation. In 1964 the family moved to the Spruceland subdivision and is where she lived until her passing. Elvira¹s passion was her family and friends. She was a bundle of energy, and always had time to somehow manage everything that was going on. From tending to her beloved garden and green house, baking, canning and looking after the house. Family dinners were always a great delight at Christmas, Easter, family gatherings and just simple old fashioned Italian cooking at any time. As Matriarch of the family, she will be greatly missed by everyone. Special Thanks to Dr. Khan and the nursing team at UNBC PG Regional Hospital for their care. Prayers will be said on Friday April 12th, 2019 at 7:00pm at Assman's Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, on Saturday April 13th, 2019, at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.





1908 Queensway Street

Prince George , BC V2L1M2

(250) 564-4431 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019

