It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Emil Ramsauer. Emil was born in Switzerland in the town of Schwellbrunn, Kt. App. AR, on March 27, 1937. He passed away at home on June 26, 2020 after a brief but aggressive illness. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Penny (nee:Wheeler) after 34 years of marriage on October 21, 1998. Emil is survived by his daughters Heidi (Paul), Suset, and Alice (Gerry) and four grand children Kyle, Paige, Rose and Owen. His constant presence and consummate wisdom will be profoundly missed



His family is proud to say Emil lived as he wanted and passed from this world the same way. Emil came to Canada from Switzerland in 1959 where he worked in a multitude of trades from bricklaying to the logging industry. He eventually came to the Prince George area where he met and married Penny. They created a life together and began a family. Emil's skills and love of learning brought him to a career in heavy duty mechanics when he began working for Babine Mack. He may be remembered for being one of the only employees to cross country ski to work! Emil worked for Mack Trucks for over 20 years when he branched out on his own and built a successful and loyal following of clients including Papason Holdings, THR Trucking, in addition to other family based trucking companies. It warms our hearts to know that the kids of his loyal customers were also loyal to Emil's "Cookie Can". Emil was a very practical and caring man who taught everyone that the time it took do something right was not time wasted. Emil was VERY proud of his daughters who were taught from a young age that hard work would get you where you want to be.



Emil's hobbies included work! He loved being a heavy duty mechanic and could and did fix anything. In his younger days Emil adored Heli-skiing long before it became popular(and outrageously expensive) and skied over 100,000 vertical feet on one of his trips. Ultimately Emil was a terrific planner and an outstanding provider. His care and thoughtfulness towards the people he loved was constant and enduring of any distance. He spent the last 60+ years living in Prince George and had the opportunity to meet and deeply affect many lives. Emil also had an amazing sidekick, Tova the Great, his Vizsla dog, who was always accommodating to lunches, naps and putting the run on the 'Holstein' colored cat that tried to enjoy the gardens Emil kept.



Emil's calming and even tempered presence will be deeply missed by every person who's life he touched.



The family is grateful to Dr. S. Mann and the staff of UHNBC by helping to fulfil his wishes.



A service will be held at PG Funeral Home on July 11, 2020 at 11:00 am. The Family will be honoring the limitations set out by Covid-19 and following social distance practices in regards to accommodations and seating. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Red Cross or a charity that is close to your family's heart, Thank you.



Emil said many, many times, with deep sincerity the past few months "My Life Was Beautiful!"



