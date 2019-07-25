In Loving Memory of EMILY ANGELA MIDDLETON (Nee Turgeon) November 26, 1954 July 25, 2001 Emily The years have flown by since you began your new journey, and still, not a day goes by that you are not remembered even more fondly. Your loving spirit and legacies remain growing within each of us. Thank you for being all that you are and forever will be Little Lady. Dan Middleton, the Turgeon and Niro Family, Loved Ones and many friends





