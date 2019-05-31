It is with profound sadness we share with you the passing of Emily Wozney , our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who left us peacefully on May 25, 2019. Emily was the beloved wife of Matthew and cherished mother to Deborah and Peter (Kristine). She will be forever in the hearts of her greatest pride and joy, her grandchildren Corbin and Kendra (Kulchiski) and Michael, Karlie and Morgin (Wozney). Emily is already missed in so many ways by her sister Nellie and other close friends and family. The world became so much brighter when Emily arrived 85 years ago and was loved by so many with her charming personality and devotion to others. Emily grabbed on to life with a passion for red sports cars, bling, lipstick, beautiful clothes and Elvis Presley. While we struggle with this loss, we are comforted in knowing how many people were fortunate to have Emily in their lives. There will be a Celebration of Life later this summer.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 31 to June 1, 2019