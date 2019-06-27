Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Bulmer. View Sign Obituary

Emma Bulmer October 23, 1936- June 19, 2019 It is with incredible sadness that we are announcing the sudden passing of Emma Bulmer. Up until her death, Emma was in terrific health at the age of 82. Emma had an amazing work ethic as was demonstrated in her work as a Teacher's Aide with the Prince George School District for 30 years, supporting children with special needs. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a phenomenal cook, an enthusiastic bowler, a talented musician, and a caring member of her church. Emma loved the Toronto Blue Jays dearly -- never missing a game. She was a resilient woman who approached challenges with strength and Faith. Emma was predeceased by her loving husband Cliff, parents, and some siblings. Emma is survived by her loving children, along with their respective spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and all of the friends who loved her. Please join us in honoring her at a celebration of her life held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul.





