ERIC JOHN HOLMSTROM

July 5, 1947-

November 7, 2019



Born in Kenora, Ontario, Eric passed away Nov. 7, 2019 in Chilliwack, BC, his family at his side, after a long struggle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Ingrid Holmstrom, son Gregory (Amy) Holmstrom and daughter Deana (Jean) Emond. Eric was especially proud of his grandchildren Bryce, Sarah, Matthias, Luc and Alexander. Each one brought him great joy. He is also survived by his sisters Diane (Gerald) Lucas, Donna (Mark) Duggan and brother Douglas Holmstrom. Also survived by his mother-in-law Ellen Hoard, sister-in-law Karin (Bruce) Nyberg, and sister-in-law Kaltha Hoard.

Eric was predeceased by his parents Sonny and Jenny Holmstrom and brother-in-law Lyle Hoard.

He was a kind and generous man with a great sense of humour and a love of laughter. He will be forever remembered as a happy, loving family man.

Special thanks to the ladies at Netcare as they were essential for Eric's ability to remain at home, giving Ingrid time to run errands. Their love, kindness and constant attention were appreciated and something he looked forward to each week.

Thank you to Dr. Bakker, Fraser Health, Palliative Care and all the people involved in caring for

Eric. We are eternally grateful for the wonderful help. Thanks to all our special life long friends and everyone who checked on us. May you be blessed many times over.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 21, 2019

