Service Information Assman's Funeral Chapel 1908 Queensway Street Prince George , BC V2L1M2 (250)-564-4431 Obituary

Eric Paterson Wilson



April 23, 1950 -

March 27, 2020



It is with a heavy heart we announce the sudden passing of Eric Wilson, at the age of 69, on March 27, 2020. He will be deeply missed by family, many friends and work colleagues.

Eric is predeceased by his parents William and Jane and brothers Alastair and Leslie. He is survived by his loving wife Garnette; children Wade(Carrie) and Grant(Nicola); grandchildren Justin, Micheal and Matthew, Joel, Jordan, Jakob; mother-in-law Noreen; brother-in-law George; siblings Hilda and Ian(Marg); nieces Lara, Krista, Jennifer, Amy, Leah, Sandra and Nikki and nephews John, Brent, Angus, Andrew and Eddie.

Special thank you to Lorie, Ian and Marg for their support and help through this difficult time.

Eric truly enjoyed working in his backyard and attending to his vegetable gardens. He was always the first to give a lending hand to his neighbours or anyone who required it. Some of his best time was just having a beer and conversations with family and friends sitting in his treasured backyard.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Arthritis Society or the Prince George Animal Rescue.

A Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.

