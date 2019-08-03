Erna Harris (nee Kittler) 1928 - 2019 "Mom was our complicated, poetic, angel of ingenuity and perpetuity; Of endurance and giving and hard country living; Tough as nails, with a kitten - soft heart; Mom played the practical part of "the knot" Erna was born in Hannah Alberta and grew up with many brothers and sisters. She met William Harris after he came back from the war they married and started on an adventure to a parcel of VLA land located on a picturesque tree lined dirt road in Salmon Valley just north of Prince George. They raised their family there and valued the small community. Erna was widowed in '82, but continued on the property with much energy until being struck by cancer recently. She passed gently away on June 11, after a short time spent at hospice in Prince George. Erna is extremely missed by her surviving family and friends. A celebration of Erna 's life will be held in the Valley at a later date.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019