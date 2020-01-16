Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest "Kim" Choquette. View Sign Service Information Funeral 1:00 PM St. Mary's Church, 1088 Gillett St. Prince George , BC View Map Obituary

Ernest Kimberly "Kim" Choquette August 18, 1949- January 2, 2020 We are heartbroken to announce Kim's sudden passing at age 70 in the early hours of January 2nd at University Hospital of Northern BC. Kim was born in Montreal and moved to Prince George at age 4 with his mother, Ruth, and younger brother, Shayne. They lived with his grandparents until his mother remarried Peter Choquette. He attended school at King George V, Harwin, St. Mary's, Prince George College and BC Vocational School where he earned his Drafting Diploma. Mourning him is his high school sweetheart and wife of almost 50 years, Annalise; his loving children, Michelle (Lee) Cooke and Jennifer Choquette; his precious grandchildren Hunter and Gage Cooke and Patsy Conger; his brother, Shayne Choquette and nephew Sean Choquette; his brothers and sister-in laws, Tineke (Reg), Peter, Trudy (David), Nick (Elisabeth), John (Connie), Theresa (Les), and Maria (Ian); 22 nieces and nephews and their families on Annalise's side; and cousins, Dee, Marni and Michele, Jo-Ann, Bob, Barb, Lynda-Lee and Betty- Lou and families. Family was important to Kim and he enjoyed the camaraderie of family functions. Kim was predeceased by his infant son, John (January 6, 1971); parents, Ruth and Peter Choquette; grandparents Lucille and Ernie Burden; uncles Bob, Ron (Nora) and Bill (Loreta) Burden; and mother and father-in-law Truus and Nick Veeken. Kim had a great love for cars, and spent most of his career selling cars and RV.s. His charismatic personality made him a very successful salesman and earned him numerous awards over the years. He has a huge collection of car magazines dating back to the 60's and was well known for the many cars he owned over the years; Corvettes, Bricklin, Auburn Speedster, Jaguar, Shelby, hot rods, muscle cars, even a Rolls Royce. The more exotic the better! Any new business venture was exciting to him and he was never afraid of a challenge. He was very empathetic and generous, especially to those less fortunate. He enjoyed all kinds of music, was an avid reader and loved to drive and listen to audio books while enjoying the many road trips he and Annalise shared over the years. They were lucky enough to travel across Canada, the entire Western and Central USA, many Caribbean and Mexican destinations and three of the Hawaiian Islands. They loved being on the road together and spent the last few years following their grandsons to basketball tournaments to cheer them on! Kim had many friends from all walks of life, and for over 30 years enjoyed morning coffee with Art and Harry at the White Spot, meeting the "Happy Hour Gang" and travels and visits with the "Striker Clan". He had an enduring friendship with his childhood friend, Andres. They enjoyed many adventures over the years. He cherished all your friendships. Our thanks to the medical staff in the ICU unit for their sincerity and compassion during a difficult time. Kim's memory will be honoured with a Funeral at St. Mary's Church, 1088 Gillett St., Prince George, B.C. on January 18, 2020 at 1:00pm with Father John Garden officiating. A reception will follow at Prince George Golf and Curling Club at 2601 Recplace Drive. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. We will miss you Kim and hold you in our hearts forever!





August 18, 1949- January 2, 2020 We are heartbroken to announce Kim's sudden passing at age 70 in the early hours of January 2nd at University Hospital of Northern BC. Kim was born in Montreal and moved to Prince George at age 4 with his mother, Ruth, and younger brother, Shayne. They lived with his grandparents until his mother remarried Peter Choquette. He attended school at King George V, Harwin, St. Mary's, Prince George College and BC Vocational School where he earned his Drafting Diploma. Mourning him is his high school sweetheart and wife of almost 50 years, Annalise; his loving children, Michelle (Lee) Cooke and Jennifer Choquette; his precious grandchildren Hunter and Gage Cooke and Patsy Conger; his brother, Shayne Choquette and nephew Sean Choquette; his brothers and sister-in laws, Tineke (Reg), Peter, Trudy (David), Nick (Elisabeth), John (Connie), Theresa (Les), and Maria (Ian); 22 nieces and nephews and their families on Annalise's side; and cousins, Dee, Marni and Michele, Jo-Ann, Bob, Barb, Lynda-Lee and Betty- Lou and families. Family was important to Kim and he enjoyed the camaraderie of family functions. Kim was predeceased by his infant son, John (January 6, 1971); parents, Ruth and Peter Choquette; grandparents Lucille and Ernie Burden; uncles Bob, Ron (Nora) and Bill (Loreta) Burden; and mother and father-in-law Truus and Nick Veeken. Kim had a great love for cars, and spent most of his career selling cars and RV.s. His charismatic personality made him a very successful salesman and earned him numerous awards over the years. He has a huge collection of car magazines dating back to the 60's and was well known for the many cars he owned over the years; Corvettes, Bricklin, Auburn Speedster, Jaguar, Shelby, hot rods, muscle cars, even a Rolls Royce. The more exotic the better! Any new business venture was exciting to him and he was never afraid of a challenge. He was very empathetic and generous, especially to those less fortunate. He enjoyed all kinds of music, was an avid reader and loved to drive and listen to audio books while enjoying the many road trips he and Annalise shared over the years. They were lucky enough to travel across Canada, the entire Western and Central USA, many Caribbean and Mexican destinations and three of the Hawaiian Islands. They loved being on the road together and spent the last few years following their grandsons to basketball tournaments to cheer them on! Kim had many friends from all walks of life, and for over 30 years enjoyed morning coffee with Art and Harry at the White Spot, meeting the "Happy Hour Gang" and travels and visits with the "Striker Clan". He had an enduring friendship with his childhood friend, Andres. They enjoyed many adventures over the years. He cherished all your friendships. Our thanks to the medical staff in the ICU unit for their sincerity and compassion during a difficult time. Kim's memory will be honoured with a Funeral at St. Mary's Church, 1088 Gillett St., Prince George, B.C. on January 18, 2020 at 1:00pm with Father John Garden officiating. A reception will follow at Prince George Golf and Curling Club at 2601 Recplace Drive. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close