WALKER , Ernest Ian passed away May 14, 2019 in Prince George, BC. He was born Sept. 23, 1933 in Richhill, Armagh, N. Ireland and immigrated to Canada in 1951. After receiving a B.A. from Acadia Univ. in N.S. and a B.D. from McMaster Univ., ON, he pastored with Canadian Baptist churches in NS, ON, MB, & BC. He was known for his sense of humour and love for God and people. Ian is lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Margaret (nee Burritt), children Heather of Kelowna, John (Susie) of Prince George, Jeff (Cathy) of Penticton, Rod (Jody) of Prince George; grandchildren, Andrew (Bree), Brennan, Owen (Kezia), Kyle, Meg, Kaleigh (Brandon), Ian (Lianna), Jaymie; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Esmeralda, Zalena, Jax, Zaira, as well as many other family and friends. He is pre-deceased by parents John and "Lily" (nee Redmond) and siblings, Jim, Alan, Jean, Hilda, and Emily. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Sat. May 18, at the E. Free Church, 4590 5th Avenue, P.G.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 17 to May 18, 2019