August 13, 1930 - April 29, 2019 On April 29, 2019, Joan Mills (nee Croxford) passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years with her family by her side. Joan was born and raised in Prince Rupert, BC, where she met Bruce Mills, her best friend and the love of her life for 56 years, who she greatly missed after he passed away in 2009. Lovingly remembered by her son, David; daughter, Barb Morris (Jerry) and grandchildren, Colton Morris (Kennedy) and Erika Morris. Joan was a very special lady who will be treasured in our hearts and memories forever. No service by her request. Any donations in her memory may be made to her favoured causes, the Prince George Hospice Society or BC SPCA. Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 4 to May 5, 2019

