FICHTNER, Eugene - went to be with the Lord on January 23, 2020 in his 90th year at the Prince George Hospice. He was born in Penny, BC and lived in Prince George his entire life. He was a true Prince George pioneer. He was predeceased by his first wife, Ruth of 49 years, sister, Trudy and brothers: Herb and Bert. He is survived by his wife, Hilda, son, Blaine (Barbara), 3 grandchildren: Victoria, Stephen and Lydia, stepdaughter Elaine (Phil) Hoffarth and their family, sister, Tobie (Henry), brothers: Reinhold (Eileen) and Larry (Jan), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and many good friends. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 30th at 2:00pm at Fort George Baptist Church. Private Family Interment prior to the service at the Prince George Cemetery.





