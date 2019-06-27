Eva Marie St Pierre September 5, 1919- June 17, 2019 Passed away peacefully at her home at Rainbow Lodge surrounded by family. She leaves to join her husband Rigo (1975) and son Dominic (2015). Survived by her children Louise (Ron) Kohinski, Marius (Heather) St Pierre and Rachelle (Randy) Poznikoff, 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, brother Luc (Lise) and sister Rachel. Memorial mass to be held at Sacred Heart Cathedral on June 29, 2019 at 11:00am. Celebration of Life to be held at Rainbow Lodge Day Centre, 1000 Liard Drive, Sunday June 30, 2019 1:00 - 4:00pm. Special thank you to Drs. Powell, McCoy, King and the staff at Rainbow Lodge for their wonderful care and dedication to Eva's best care. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Eva, donations to the Salvation Army or St. Vincent de Paul would be greatly appreciated. Grace Memorial Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 27 to June 29, 2019