EVELYN IOLA MACDONALD (Romeike-Battistello) Born April 30,1937 in Victoria, B.C. Evelyn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Aug. 4 at the age of 82. She will be deeply missed by her 3 children Deanna Holman (Pat), Donna Bell (Brad), and Blake Romeike. Her grandchildren, Alex, Mathew, Megan, Brittany, Kelli, Shayna and Landon. She had many great grandchildren, niece and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Iola and Ken MacDonald, her brother Alan, nephew David MacDonald. Evelyn moved to Prince George when she was 11 yrs old. Attending high school at Duchess, and marrying Don Romeike. She was a hard worker, working all her life til retirement age. People that would meet Evelyn would say "She always had a smile on her face". She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Sharing her love of music, knitting, reading books, and watching mystery programs. Evelyn resided at Simon Fraser Lodge for 12 years. Being cared for by staff that also grew to love her, and was called "Princess" by all. She always was dressed up, even wearing sunglasses out to her dinner table. We wish to thank the staff at Simon Fraser Lodge that gave her special attention .Going above and beyond, Erin, Theresa, Johanna, Maria, and so many more. Mom, we are happy that now you will be free to dance once again with all your loved ones in Heaven.





