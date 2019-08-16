Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Rebman. View Sign Obituary

Evelyn June Marie Rebman (Strom)



June 1, 1925-August 13, 2019



Evelyn died peacefully surrounded by family in Prince George, BC, on August 13, 2019.



She was born in Willow River, BC, and resided in Prince George her entire life. Evelyn married John (Jack) Rebman on June 19, 1943, just before he went overseas with RCAF Bomber Command.



Predeceased by her parents, Carl Wilhelm Strom in 1963 and Borghild Strom (Benson) in 1933; husband, Jack in 1991; stepmother, Ruth Cunningham; brothers, Alfred Strom and Carl Strom; and sister, Lillian Coulling.



Evelyn enjoyed being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother most in life, but also enjoyed the outdoors, poetry, reading, travel, gardening, and, later in life, her computer. She was very active writing letters to the editor in the Citizen newspaper for many years and very active on Facebook. She was a great source of local history information. A truly remarkable woman who will be missed by family and friends.



Evelyn is survived by her children, John (Joan) Rebman of Chilliwack, Don (Alice) Rebman of Prince George, Mark (Lynn) Rebman of Coquitlam, Kirk (Cindy) Rebman of Prince George, and Sherri (Marina) Rebman of Vancouver, plus five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth (Jim) O'Rourke of Vancouver; brothers, Bill (Muriel) Strom of Kamloops and Eric (Annette) Strom of Abbotsford; and many nieces and nephews, as well as many extended relatives in Norway and Sweden.



Very special thanks to Dr. Serwel and the nurses and staff on the second floor of UHNBC Hospital - Evelyn received such excellent care. Also special thanks to the staff at the PG Hospice House.



There will be no funeral service as per Evelyn's wishes. In lieu of flowers, please give donations in her name to the PG Hospice Society.

