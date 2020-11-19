Findlay Young Sep 8, 1928 - Oct 10, 2020
William Findlay Soutar Young, of Prince George, B.C., passed away on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at the age of 92. Findlay was born to parents William and Gladys on September 8th, 1928 in Glasgow, Scotland. He grew up one of four siblings; Ian, Moyra (Heyerdahl) and Jeanette (McIntyre). In 1955, he married the love of his life, Nancy Adams and the young couple emigrated to Canada in 1957, soon landing in Prince George where they lived for over 60 years. Much of Findlay's life centered on his passion for the game of golf and helping grow the game in Canada. Proudly inducted into the Prince George Sports Hall of Fame in 1998. Findlay was a top amateur player and dedicated volunteer, serving as president of the Royal Canadian Golf Association (now Golf Canada) in 1993 where he was also named an honorary life governor. Findlay is survived by his sisters Jeanette (Macintyre) and Morya (Heyerdahl) and his sons, Crawford (Karin), Colin (Sandra) and Cameron (Karen); and eight grandchildren Ryan, Cassandra, Micaela, Braeden, Rachel, Carter, Abbey and MacIntyre. The cremation took place on Oct 20th and due to covid-19 restrictions, friends and family will be notified of an event to celebrate his life in the spring/summer of 2021 at the Prince George Golf Club. A virtual funeral was held on Saturday November 14th, 2020. A link to the service will be posted in: 'WFS Young and Friends" Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/1583649405156243/
The family is so grateful for the many condolences, but in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to junior golf in Prince George, a cause close to Findlay's heart. A fundraising link for junior golf will also be posted on the above Facebook page.