Florence Newman (nee Ward) July 1,1921- December 10, 2019



It was with heavy hearts that we said good - bye to our Mother and Grandmother. Her husband, Bill passed away in 1966. Florence is survived by three daughters; Ann (Don), Donna and Jean, two sons, John and Bill (Jane), 38 grand, great grand and great great grand children and 23 nieces and nephews. Florence was born in London, England and served in the Royal Air Force. She met and married Bill, a Canadian Soldier during WWII and arrived in Virden, Manitoba as a War bride. Florence worked in the credit office and post office for Woodwards Dept. Stores in Prince George until her retirement and subsequently moved to Nanaimo in 1989.



A Celebration of Life will be held July 1, 2020 in Prince George.

