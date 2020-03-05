Frances CHROSCINSKI Feb 28, 1944 - Feb 26, 2020 I was asked to write the obituary for my Baba and had no clue where to start or how to put my feelings for my baba into words. So I started with the Webster's dictionary looking up baba. According to that baba means a rich cake soaked in a rum and maple syrup. Another dictionary says it's a term used for a special person. I suppose both are fitting for my Baba, my grandma. As a Ukranian the only thing more important than food was family, and most often they went together. Most days often saw Baba crafting…making porcelain dolls, sewing, embroidery, knitting, drawing and colouring. That's what she enjoyed doing most in her down time. And when there was company over, the cards were always out! Baba loved playing cards and she was good at it. It wasn't until her last days that she admitted to me she cheats, I guess I need to take over that legacy now haha. Baba hid her feelings well, stubborn Ukranian, but she was one of the most caring, sentimental people I know. She loved her kid's, grand children, great grandchildren, and siblings more than words could ever express. Baba is now dancing up in heaven with Opa, together forever and always.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020