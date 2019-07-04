Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Jean Wagar. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frances Jean Wagar, née Bolton, formerly Wheeler on June 11, 2019 at University Hospital of Northern British Columbia. Jean was predeceased by her parents, Ida and Helmer Bolton, her first husband, Clifford Wheeler, second husband John (Jack) Edward Wagar, and daughter Donna MacGregor. She is survived by son Leonard Terrance Wheeler, grandson Charles MacGregor (wife Nancy), great grandson Erick, sisters Rita Robertson, Fay Harrison (Morley) and numerous nieces and nephews. Jean was born in southern Saskatchewan and when she was three moved north with her parents to the Cater area, in a Model A to escape the "Dirty Thirties". She attended several rural schools in the area, which she reached via horseback. Often her father was the teacher. The war was on, so many items were scarce. She and her family lived on a farm, worked hard, but were never hungry. When she left school she moved to North Battleford, where she met and married Cliff Wheeler. They lived in Red Deer, Edmonton (where Donna was born), Whitehorse, Dawson Creek (where Terry was born), then settled in Prince George. Jean loved her garden, reading books, music and her dogs. After the death of her first husband Jean married Jack Wagar. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. We love you Grandma. Watch over us from Heaven. The guardian angels of life fly so high as to be beyond our sight, but they are always looking down upon us. Celebration of Life for Jean will be held at the Prince George Evangelical Free Church, 4590 5th Ave, Prince George on Tuesday, July 9 at 11:00 am. Eulogy and interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3300 Memorial Park Lane. Thereafter refreshments back at Prince George Evangelical Free Church. Flowers and/or donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 4 to July 5, 2019

