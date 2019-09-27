It is with broken hearts that the family announce the untimely passing of Francis Herbert Mitchell on September 1, 2019 in the Vancouver General Hospital. Francis will be dearly missed by his children: Herb, Mitch, Darlene and Roger, his grandchildren Tashia, Raymond and Shane, and his great grandchildren Tyler, Jaide and Lana. But, most of all, Francis will be missed by his wife and friend of almost 58 years, Shirley. A Celebration of life will be held at the Native Friendship Center in Prince George Saturday, October 5 at 12:00 noon until 4:00pm with a pot luck lunch to follow.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019