Francis "Frank" Gordon Smith Francis "Frank" Gordon Smith of Pavilion Lake, BC passed away on April 3, 2019, at 73 years of age. Frank was born in Regina Saskatchewan on October 13 1945. He is survived by his loving wife Heather Smith, children; Lee (Joanne) Smith of Calgary, Todd Smith of Kamloops, Kerri (Aaron) Svendsen of Prince George and Erin Smith of Kamloops, Grandchildren; Ethan, Benjamin, Maxwell, Brooke, Kendall, Logan, Kadance, Caelan and Atlin, his brother Tom (Betty) Smith, his sisters Sandra Beulens, Kathy (Mike) Woodland and Nancy (Dan) Peirce. Frank was a very active athlete for all of his life, playing flag football, running, playing golf, and cycling. He still enjoyed playing oldtimers hockey and curling. He was an avid BC Lions fan. He had a great love for the outdoors, camping and backpacking with his family, fishing, hunting, and gardening. Following a 39 year career as an Electrician at the Prince George Pulp mill, he enjoyed his retirement out at Pavilion Lake. Frank was known and will be missed for "his" sense of humour and his helping hand. A Funeral will take place 10:00 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Church, Lillooet, BC with Father Peter Altamirano officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Lillooet Hospital or a favorite charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324 Condolences may be expressed to the family from







604 Tranquille Rd

Kamloops , BC V2B 3H6

(250) 554-2324

